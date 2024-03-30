Mark Lane: Short-term rental bill could reignite a hard local debate

Will Gov. Ron DeSantis sign the short-term rental bill (CS/SB 280) passed by the Legislature in the next-to-last day of session? This is a contentious issue in any beach town. Even more so in beach towns with special events.

Unlike most bills this year, the issue has a way of transcending party labels. Some Republicans joined most Democrats in opposition, making for a closer-than-usual 60-51 vote for passage in the House.

The Florida Realtors organization is urging the governor to veto the bill because it gives cities and counties too much regulatory power. Yet the Florida League of Cities opposed the bill because it takes away too much city and county regulatory power. The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association urges the governor to sign the bill even though it is not 100% happy with all its provisions.

This is one of those hot-button issues that draws a passionate crowd anytime it pops up at a city and county government meeting.

Volusia and Flagler counties have been debating short-term rental rules even before Airbnb became a thing and ignited the issue. Back in 2003, Ponce Inlet became the first area city to ban short-term rentals. Then, in 2004, Volusia County defined any home rental of less than 30 days as a hotel-motel use, something not allowed in residentially zoned neighborhoods.

Flagler Beach passed its ordinance limiting the rentals back in 2008, and Flagler County, responding to public complaints, passed an ordinance registering them in 2015.

That latter ordinance became something of an issue when it emerged during Senate debate that, under a late amendment to the bill, Flagler would be the only county in Florida whose post-2011 short-term rental ordinance would still stand. It was lost on no one that Flagler is also the home county of House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, something that struck bill opponents as too clever by half.

The bill would allow localities with pre-2011 short-term rental restrictions to change their ordinances but only to make them less restrictive, not more. This was a legal gray area in the past that had caused some concern during debates on the issue both in Daytona Beach and Volusia County. Look for the issue to reopen in Volusia County if the bill is signed.

This is a hard issue for local governments because both sides make strongly felt property rights arguments. Short-term rental hosts say they should be able to run their property as they wish and argue that their real estate investments improve local property values. Residential homeowners say they paid good money to buy a home with the expectation, founded in existing ordinances, that they would live away from hotels, party zones and tourist traffic.

Beachside neighborhoods worry about their residential areas turning into tourism zones filled with busy mini-hotels occupied only during the season or for special events. That residential areas could become busy commercial areas filled with customers rather than neighbors.

The bill would limit the number of people who can stay in any rental property, which would address complaints about pop-up party houses and Bike Week motorcycle club headquarters setting up in otherwise quiet neighborhoods. It would limit overnight occupancy of vacation rentals to two people per bedroom plus two people in a common area. More people could stay in properties that have at least 50 square feet of space per person. How enforceable that rule would be in practice remains to be seen.

The governor has not yet announced a position on this bill. Back in 2020, before the Legislature considered another short-term rental bill, DeSantis opposed the idea. “We are a very diverse state. For us to be micromanaging vacation rentals, I am not sure that is the right thing to do,” he said.

A reasonable objection, although in more recent years, the governor has not worried as much about overruling local governments.

