Mark Lane: Can it really be election season already?

I know, it’s too early to think about elections. But candidates have now filed their papers to be on the ballot. Their mailings are already appearing in mailboxes. Their commercials are airing on TV, and their videos are on social media. I even had a for-real candidate show up at my door ahead of the tree cutters and solar panel salesmen.

Primary Election Day is Aug. 20, and early voting starts Aug. 10. The deadline to register to vote in that primary is July 22.

Representative Tom Leek during a Volusia County Legislative Delegation meeting in DeLand, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Most voters pay no attention to summer primaries and focus on Election Day in November. Only about a quarter of Florida’s registered voters vote in primaries while three-quarters of voters make their preferences known in the November election in presidential years.

There used to be two primaries: a primary and a runoff primary. But the Legislature eliminated the second primary starting with the 2006 election. It’s now winner-take-all for the candidate with the most votes, no matter how small the percentage. U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, R-New Smyrna Beach, for instance, won his 2022 Republican primary with no more than 37.9% of the vote.

I liked the two-primary system because it tended to winnow out more extreme candidates. And I was pleased to see a short-lived proposal to bring back party primary runoffs emerge in this year’s legislative session. It was quashed instantly, but it was good to see it mentioned as a possibility.

Still, I must admit the turnout for the runoff primaries could be minuscule. The last second primary held statewide in Florida had a 17% turnout.

Even with only one primary to keep track of, the dead-of-August primary exists mainly for super voters. Super voters are defined differently for different purposes. Loosely, they are people who voted in the last three or four general elections. But the super-est of super voters are people who vote in both primaries and general elections year after year. And you’d be surprised at what a small, select group this is. They are our unelected deciders. They run the place.

One factor dampening turnout in Florida is the way so many races are decided without opposition — 30 members of the Florida House and nine state senators walked to victory when the qualifying week ended in 2022. No need for the fuss and bother of an election.

This is the result of successful gerrymandering to protect incumbents, the natural fundraising advantage of people in office, and because of the Florida Democratic Party’s habit of not fielding candidates. A Democratic strategist once described this to me as “thinking strategically,” but in practice, it looks a lot like giving up ahead of time.

Recall that when Gov. Ron DeSantis described the party as “a dead, rotten carcass on the side of the road,” the best that could be said in response was that the party, like the parrot in the Monty Python sketch, was merely stunned.

This year, though, state Democrats are showing signs of a pulse. At the end of qualifying week, they had fielded candidates in all congressional and legislative districts — not necessarily winning candidates certainly, but names on the ballot that might give the party’s voters some reason to show up.

But in an increasingly Republican state, much of the real action this year is in the Republican Primary. It’s only June, and Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, who is running for state senate, already has been busy gathering heavyweight Republican endorsements (look, Gov. Ron DeSantis is shaking his hand!) and running television ads boasting of the fear he puts into the hearts of liberals and personal injury attorneys. He faces David Shoar, former St. Johns County sheriff, and Gerry James, who is running to his right.

The primary winner in this deep red district — Donald Trump won 60 percent of the vote there in 2020 — will face Democrat George Anthony “T” Hill, who is refusing to take campaign donations.

“I can be wrong, but I can’t be bought,” she said. She (her preferred pronoun) describes herself as a disillusioned former Republican, “a serial entrepreneur,” and “a gender-fluid transwoman.”

And finally, if you are expecting to get a mail-in ballot automatically to vote in this primary, think again. Under a new state law, an absentee ballot request is only good until the next general election cycle. So if you requested ballots back in 2020 or 2022, you’ll need to request them again and do so by Aug. 8. The deadline will be here before you know it.

