Mark Lane: New legislation no help for homeless or cities

The Florida Legislature is putting cities and counties in even more of a bind in dealing with homeless people.

It passed a bill banning camping in public places (HB 1365) in the last week of the legislative session and delivered it to the governor’s office Tuesday. The law would likely push cities into jailing homeless people for lack of other options. Something that’s likely to prove expensive and put localities on a collision course with the courts.

If cities or counties allow homeless people to sleep in public places and rights-of-way, they would, under the new law, be liable to be sued by, well, anyone, with costs of court awarded to the plaintiffs. This “may have an indeterminate negative fiscal impact on local governments,” the staff report on the measure says blandly. Yes, it may.

But wait, haven’t federal courts lately been coming down on cities for rounding up homeless people? Why, yes, they have. So, follow state law and get sued in federal courts. Fail to follow state law and get sued in state courts.

Visiters walk past a man with a shopping cart loaded with his belongings on Beach Street, Thursday March 7, 2024 in downtown Daytona Beach.

The bill does say homeless people roused from public areas may be brought to camp cities. It stipulates that these homeless camps must have running water, sanitary facilities, access to health care, substance abuse help and mental health counseling and be properly policed and prohibit drug and alcohol use.

A tall order. None of this “come as you are” sheltering and stabilizing. The state Department of Children and Families must certify and regularly inspect the camps.

Plus, the camps can’t be built where they would impact the safety or property values nearby and may operate for no more than a year.

Sounds like an expensive option without a lot of siting options. You might ask, “How much is the state spending to help set up this alternative to people sleeping on sidewalks?” A question that, sadly, shows a lack of appreciation for how the Legislature works. The answer, of course, is that this is one more unfunded mandate dumped on local government. I don’t see cities and counties rushing to build these places.

But if anyone can sue a city for letting a homeless person sleep overnight in the bushes of a right-of-way and there’s no room in the city’s homeless shelter and there’s no designated homeless camp, where does such a person go after the police arrive? Where does he or she end up? Probably the local jail. The most expensive option. The one least likely to help anyone get his or her life together. And one that would only get someone off the street for a short time. The familiar justice system revolving door faced by homeless people.

Supporters of the bill said it has both carrots and sticks. But as this would likely work out, it’s pretty much all stick. A stick applied to the unhoused, local governments, and local taxpayers.

There are no easy solutions, quick policy fixes or obvious get-tough measures that will get the unhoused off our streets. This is the fallout from a cascade of social, medical and economic breakdowns. This is a mental health treatment problem. It’s a drug and alcohol abuse problem, an affordable housing problem. It’s an eviction problem. It’s a healthcare problem. A social services problem. Problems no one city or county can tackle on its own.

The homeless population was estimated to have grown nationally by 12% last year, according to a Department of Housing and Urban Development annual survey.

This legislation blames local governments for the problem and promises only to push homeless people out of sight at great cost. Cities and counties are already reeling from their lack of options for controlling homelessness. This puts them in a worse bind.

Mark Lane is a News-Journal columnist. His email is mlanewrites@gmail.com.

