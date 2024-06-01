Mark Lane: Happy hurricane prep holiday! Hope I don’t need this stuff.

Florida has an ideal climate half the year. Happy to be here. Then June arrives. And June high temperatures that delay dog walking until after dark, the first hurricane-map updates and the daily calculus of weighing thermostat settings against the next electric bill. Windows will stay sealed until Halloween.

But this year, Florida summer settled in early.

During Memorial Day weekend, the holiday that marks the cultural start of summer, the temperatures averaged 93 degrees, 6 degrees higher than average. Ocean temperatures here are at July levels. Triple-digit heat indexes around the state.

Conditions that are favorable to hurricane development. This means I’m paying attention to this year’s hurricane preparedness tax holiday, June 1-14. Usually, this is no more than the week when I might absent-mindedly add to my extensive battery collection. This time, I’m already in an edgy, late-July storm-prep state of mind.

No wonder. The predictions for this year’s hurricane season are dire. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts 17 to 25 storms powerful enough to get their own names. The most named storms NOAA has ever predicted.

Other hurricane researchers, located safely away at Colorado State University, predict 23 named storms with a 96-percent chance that at least one will impact Florida and a better-than-even 57-percent chance that one will impact Volusia County, 51 percent for Flagler County.

I’ve already rooted through the garage to locate the plywood I last put up over windows in 2017 during Hurricane Irma. (But where are the clips that hold it in place? They’re in a plastic leftovers container somewhere, maybe by the paint brushes.)

Each time I wrestled plywood onto my home office window, I wrote the name of the hurricane that inspired that chore with a black marker. The plywood panel is up to five names now. With a little searching, I discovered that panel where I had left it, in the corner of the garage by the beach chairs, near a box of Christmas ornaments. I bought it during the 2004 hurricane summer at a big-box hardware store crowded with pre-storm panic buyers. It was quite the scene.

Heeding the hurricane preparedness advice lately showing up in my news feed, I also made a list of things that should go into a go-bag. In case I need to flee town this summer. Something I’ve never done before despite all sound advice to the contrary. But this summer? Who knows.

Making lists is the best kind of preparedness because it involves no manual effort when it’s this hot. Phone charger, camera, external drive, the only pair of jeans that fits right, laptop with charger, the good wine we were saving for an occasion, the card with former News-Journal legend Kathy Kelly’s red-cake recipe, family photos, my favorite coffee mug … there’s a lot to consider.

And, of course, a working flashlight. One that isn’t filled with butterscotch-colored acidy goop of battery leakage. The start of hurricane season always prompts a housewide flashlight search and roundup. Multiple flashlights lay hidden around the house. But like any emergency item, you forget about them on normal, sunny days. They tend to get left in any room I was standing in when the power flicked back on.

My home reliably loses power whenever a named storm comes within 50 miles. At the slightest flicker, I expect to be in the dark for a while. When hurricane warnings go out, I preemptively eat all our ice cream ― both from stress and because I expect it soon will melt into soup.

My household’s record for power loss stands at seven days. That was after Hurricane Irma when a vintage pole-mounted transformer near the house blew, and since there was a tornado a few blocks over, Florida Power & Light had other priorities.

During that week, we cooked on the grill, and I made coffee in a French press that left a layer of grounds at the bottom of the mug. We ate by the light of a camp lantern. I took cold showers at night and heated water on the grill for shaving each morning. I said it was like camping except we knew where our stuff was. I did a lot of errands because being on the road with the car’s air conditioning turned up high felt good.

I think of that week whenever the hurricane preparedness tax holiday rolls along. Why French presses never make the tax-free list, I’ll never know. But batteries, for sure. You can never have enough.

Mark Lane is a News-Journal columnist. His email is mlanewrites@gmail.com.

Mark Lane

