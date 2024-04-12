Mark Knopfler goes Celtic western, English Teacher produce a striking debut – the week’s best albums

Mark Knopfler: One Deep River ★★★☆☆

Mark Knopfler is the man who walked away. The cover of the 74-year-old singer-songwriter’s 10th solo album, One Deep River, depicts the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle. Back in 1973, Knopfler quit his job, left his wife, and crossed that bridge on the way to London to join a band.

He recalls the moment on the autobiographical Watch Me Gone. “Well maybe I’ll hit the road with Bob / Or maybe hitch a ride with Van,” he talk-sings to strummed acoustic guitar and sad pedal steel. Knopfler did, indeed, go on to work with both Bob Dylan and Van Morrison, but there is nothing triumphant about the mournful tone of this reminiscence. The world-famous guitar superstar seems equivocal about his youthful decision. “I didn’t know from nothing / Not even my own voice … I was leaving mostly heartache / But I was in no mood to rejoice.”

Knopfler’s unstarry-eyed attitude to the rock life can be detected in the names of the groups he threw his lot in with, first a pub rock outfit limply titled Brewers Droop, followed by his own ensemble Dire Straits. Their breakout in 1977 came with a gorgeously detailed song about a grandiosely named small-time band of failing musos, Sultans of Swing, playing to an empty pub. His biggest hit came in 1985 with a song mocking rock star ambition, Money For Nothing, from blockbuster album Brothers In Arms. Ten years later, he broke up the band, noting that stadium shows were “dehumanising.” There was no real estrangement, but Knopfler didn’t even bother to turn up to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

What he would rather do is take his time crafting understated songs blending blues, folk and country in his own British Grove Studios. His once spectacular soloing has been downgraded to become part of a nuanced web of mellifluous but unshowy playing behind his gritty, downbeat voice. It is hard to begrudge him, but it is equally hard to stir much excitement. Rhythmic tempos are rarely raised above a steady plod, chord changes all fall exactly where you might expect them to, while his thoughtful lyrics craft elegant narratives with no real surprises. The soundscape is a kind of Celtic western, populated by loners ruminating on life choices; a world of bounty hunters, oil workers, train robbers, shysters, slave traders and itinerant musicians. Everybody is always leaving somebody, and the favoured mode of transport is steam train.

If you like Knopfler’s flavour, One Deep River will be a treat. Indeed, if you walked into a bar and caught this outfit in action, you’d surely stop and pay attention, nodding along in gentle pleasure at the veteran musicianship and easy-on-the ear ambience. Yet in the context of his own discography, it lacks the imagination, ambition and stratospheric guitar playing that made Dire Straits one of the most popular bands of all time. It is as if Knopfler has crossed back over the Tyne Bridge, guitar in a battered case, having turned down the role of rock star to join the Sultans of Swing. Neil McCormick

English Teacher, This Could Be Texas ★★★★☆

Time and time again, debut albums either try too hard or don’t try hard enough. But with This Could Be Texas, Leeds-based quartet English Teacher have crafted a record really quite striking in its lyrical and sonic ambition.

Singer Lily Fontaine has post-punk’s natural knack for witty, whimsical lyrics that still manage to say something: about politics, race, regional inequality, the climate crisis, you name it, even if the band themselves are less hard to define by genre. On The World’s Biggest Paving Slab, she powers through a list of Northern names who once made the news, for good or bad (Charlotte Brontë, the Life on Mars actor John Simm, a BNP terrorist who was arrested in Leeds in 2006). Fontaine leans into the obvious wink of the track’s metaphor about living life in the background (or should I say underfoot) before eventually having enough: “Watch your f—ing feet!” she warns.

Fontaine, who is mixed-race, delivers a searing takedown of racialised industry expectations on R&B, as she acknowledges that her path to success (“I’ve got a taste of what it feels like to be close enough / And I hope I can get my mind right so I can keep it up”) would be easier if she agreed to conform, to write easy-listening R’n’B tracks deemed the ‘right fit’ for black women.

Broken Biscuits sees the band take on family grief and flooded rivers, while Not Everybody Gets to Go to Space allows the band’s other members – guitarist Lewis Whiting, drummer Douglas Frost and bassist Nicholas Eden – to have the most fun, twisting and turning through a sci-fi wonderland of crashing synths and sound machines. Fontaine, as one quarter of Britain’s most hotly tipped band, spends the track reflecting on how “Not everybody gets a time to shine” even if she does.

Space doesn’t mean the distant cosmos, but the material realities of life in Britain for new bands who are forced to grapple with closing venues, lesser pay and tougher touring laws post-Brexit. This depressing backdrop is what makes This Could Be Texas so encouraging – English Teacher are choosing to take risks when the far easier route to radioplay and chart success would be to churn out filler. Good on them. Poppie Platt

Best New Songs

By Poppie Platt

Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!

Hailing from small-town Missouri, Chappell Roan is the most exciting singer in pop right now – I gave her tiny gig at London’s Heaven nightclub five stars late last year after being wowed by her earworm anthems and soaring, Lady Gaga-esque vocals, and now she’s busy supporting Olivia Rodrigo on tour. This new track combines her angsty Gen Z spirit with Eighties synths to create a perfect pop song that will be stuck in your head for weeks.

Friedberg, My Best Friend

The alt-rock female quartet combine the sardonic whimsy of Wet Leg with The Fall’s angry riffs to thrilling effect; My Best Friend sees singer Anna Friedberg pick apart toxic friendship, her silky vocals masking any note of disenchantment – listen out for the ticking cowbells, too.

Nia Archives, Cards on the Table

Like a musical smorgasbord packed with influences ranging from drum ‘n’ bass to house and jazz, the 24-year-old Bradfordian crafts a summer anthem for the ages with this sweet-natured love song about being honest in love, singing “When I’m with you / It’s always fun, you make me feel so young / Hung up on you, you’re one of one / You ain’t just anyone”.

The Lemon Twigs, How Can I Love Her More?

Recalling the Beach Boys’ Good Vibrations as soon as the upbeat trumpets, drums and harpsichord kick into action, NYC sibling duo Brian and Michael D’Addario blend nostalgia and modern wit to glorious effects. Any fan of the Zombies or Beatles will lap their stuff right up.

Wunderhorse, Midas

The English grunge band are back with their first new music in 18 months, recorded at Minnesota’s historic Pachyderm Studios – birthplace of Nirvana’s In Utero and PJ Harvey’s Rid of Me. Frontman Jacob Slater rips and roars through a track about a no-good guy who uses you then spits you out.