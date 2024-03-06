Mark Cuban says he's not voting for Donald Trump because he doesn't want 'a snake oil salesperson as President'

Mark Cuban says he will pick Joe Biden over Donald Trump "all day every day."

The billionaire said Trump "will tell you his snake oil will cure everything that ails you."

Biden, Cuban said, "wants to sell the steak" and "not the sizzle."

For Mark Cuban, choosing who to vote for as president is pretty straightforward.

"I don't want a snake oil salesperson as president. I'm voting for Biden/Harris over Trump all day every day," Cuban told Axios on Tuesday.

Cuban responded to Axios' questions after he voiced support for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. Cuban told Bloomberg on Monday that he'd still vote for Biden even if the president "was being given last rites."

Cuban told Axios that when it came to Trump and Biden, it was a match-up between "the snake oil salesperson vs the incumbent, traditional politician."

"One will tell you his snake oil will cure everything that ails you. The other will show you the details of his policies through charts, graphs, and statements," Cuban said.

Biden, Cuban said, is "precise and methodical and wants to sell the steak" and "not the sizzle."

"Trump voters are happy with their snake oil whether it works or not," he added.

Cuban's Biden endorsement earned him a jab from Elon Musk. Musk mocked Cuban on Monday and said Cuban would vote for Biden even if the president "were a flesh-eating zombie."

Musk's comments, however, didn't bother Cuban.

"Elon likes to talk shit. I like to talk shit. We just have different ways of talking shit," Cuban told BI on Tuesday.

Musk has fervently criticized Biden's leadership since the White House excluded Tesla from the president's 2021 EV summit. Musk said in November at The New York Times DealBook Summit that he wouldn't vote for Biden in 2024.

"I'm not saying I'd vote for Trump," Musk told moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin.

But things might just be changing. On Tuesday, The Times reported that Trump met with Musk in Florida on Sunday.

It is unclear if Musk will donate to Trump's campaign, though he has previously voiced his support for the GOP. Musk had called on his followers on X, formerly Twitter, to vote for Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections.

"Elon is a big boy. He can do what he wants," Cuban said when asked about the reported meeting between Musk and Trump.

Read the original article on Business Insider