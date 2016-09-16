Mark Cuban offers Donald Trump $10 million for policy interview

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offered Donald Trump an unusual deal on Friday: $10 million in exchange for a four-hour interview.

In a series of tweets, Cuban initially said Trump could have the money go to the charity of his choice. But he subsequently suggested that the GOP nominee, who says he’s worth more than $10 billion, could actually use the money.

“I’ll add an option. If you need it, I’ll write you the check and you can keep the money rather than give it to charity,” he jabbed.

Cuban also listed a few terms for the interview, including that it would only be about Trump’s policy proposals and that no one besides a broadcast crew would join them in the room.

The billionaire Shark Tank star, who frequently taunts Trump on Twitter, issued the offer hours after Trump slammed him in a Fox Business interview Friday morning. Trump dismissed Cuban’s intelligence when asked about the Mavericks owner’s prediction that the markets would tank if Trump won the presidency.

“I know Mark. And the problem with Mark, he’s not smart enough to understand what we’re doing. He’s really not smart enough, in my opinion, to understand what’s going on,” Trump said. “I’ve known him for a long time. He tweets me all the time. He sends me so many tweets.”

Cuban and Trump have had an on-again, off-again relationship over the years. They used to trash each other on Twitter, but Cuban warmed to Trump at the start of the campaign and even said he would consider being the GOP nominee’s vice president. Trump held a rally last summer in the Mavericks’ arena.

But things have clearly soured since then.

View Cuban’s Friday tweets offering Trump $10 million below:

.1) @realDonaldTrump $10mm to the charity of YOUR choice if you let ME interview you for 4 hrs on YOUR policies and their substance. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 16, 2016





2) @realDonaldTrump groundrules are that you cant mention the Clintons or discuss anything other than the details and facts of yr plans and — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 16, 2016





3) @realDonaldTrump and no one else is in the room to help. Just me, you and a broadcast crew. Deal ? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 16, 2016





4)@realDonaldTrump I'll add an option.If you need it, I'll write you the check and you can keep the money rather than give it to charity — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 16, 2016





5) @realDonaldTrump In the inmortal words of YOU. "What do you have to lose ?" — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 16, 2016







