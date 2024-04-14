Mark your calendars: Here's when summer vacation starts for Des Moines area schools
Summer vacation: teachers and students pray for it while some parents dread it.
Whether you are counting down the days until school is over or need to start planning for a babysitter, here are all the last days of school in the Des Moines metro.
When are Des Moines-area schools' first day of summer vacation?
Nothing is more dreaded in K-12 education than returning to school after Memorial Day or teaching into June. See which schools made the cut-off.
Ankeny Community School District: The last day of school is Friday, May 24.
Des Moines Public Schools: The last day of school is Wednesday, May 29.
Johnston Community School District: The last day of school is May 31.
Southeast Polk Community School District: The last day of school is Friday, May 24. The school board is still deciding when the teachers' last day will be.
Urbandale Community School District: Friday, May 24. Teachers' last professional day is Tuesday, May 28.
Waukee Community School District: Friday, May 30. Teachers' last day is Tuesday, June 4.
West Des Moines Community School: Thursday, May 30. Teachers' last day is Monday, June 3.
When will colleges and universities in Iowa start summer vacation?
College students have the fortune of not having to make up snow days, making the last day of school fall sometime within the first few weeks of May.
Des Moines Area Community College: The spring semester ends May 2.
Drake University: The spring term ends May 17.
Central College: The spring term ends May 9.
Grand View University: Final exam day for the spring semester is May 2.
Iowa State University: The spring semester ends May 10.
University of Iowa: Spring semester ends May 10.
University of Northern Iowa: Spring semester ends May 10.
