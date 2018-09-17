Mark Burnett: The Apprentice creator in scuffle after 'going apes***' at Emmy party

Mark Burnett and his wife Roma Downey at the 2016 Emmy Awards: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

An actor hunting publicly for incriminating footage of Donald Trump behaving inappropriately on The Apprentice has accused the show's creator of attacking him.

British-born Mark Burnett allegedly "went apes**t" when Tom Arnold confronted him at the Evening Before the Emmys party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Mr Arnold, who insists footage showing Mr Trump using offensive language on the show has been suppressed, claimed on Twitter that he was going to file a police report after Mr Burnett "choked me at this huge Emmy party then ran away with his torn Pink shirt and missing gold chain."

The row continued on the social media site as Mr Burnett's wife, Roma Downey, suggested Mr Arnold had left her with a large bruise on her hand.

Mr Arnold responded: "You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m suing you for defamation."

Mark Burnett just went apeshit & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop pic.twitter.com/lXvuKjIMI2 — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) September 17, 2018

After the alleged incident at the party, Mr Arnold claimed that actor Kevin Bacon was "a solid reliable brawl witness".

He added: "Mark Burnett doesn't seem too thrilled about my new TV show."

FYI: Kevin Bacon is a solid reliable brawl witness. Sosie Bacon is a wingman. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

The actor has previously accused Mr Burnett of editing out evidence of Mr Trump's alleged racism and other inappropriate behaviour from The Apprentice.

His Twitter feed reveals he has also repeatedly name-checked the producer while promoting his new TV series due to air on Tuesday, The Hunt for The Trump Tapes.

"Dangerously incompetent, racist, petty, narcissistic and to top it off former star of The Apprentice and current President of The United States Donald J Trump is a straight up scumbag," he wrote. "Thank you Mark Burnett!!!"

Mark Burnett spent 15 yrs editing Donald Trump lies, incompetence, racism etc out of The Apprentice . That's the Trump people thought they elected. Now we know they elected the guy Burnett edited out. America's in big trouble & needs the whole truth. Why MB still hiding outtakes? — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 15, 2018

Rumours that Mr Trump was secretly recorded using offensive language on The Apprentice have been circulating since the 2016 US presidential election.

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, a contestant on the first series of the show, has claimed that he repeatedly used the 'N-word'.

Last month the president's press secretary Sarah Huckabee Saunders said she "can't guarantee" there are no recordings.

Mr Burnett has previously denied he has the ability or the right to release footage from The Apprentice.

Donald Trump hosted the NBC reality show from 2004 to 2015 and has often boasted about its popularity.