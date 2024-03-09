Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Points for ‘Scaring’ Joe Biden at SOTU

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Saturday gleefully recalled the look of bewilderment on President Joe Biden’s face as she attended the State of the Union wearing a bright red MAGA hat earlier this week.

But she claimed it was a sign of fear rather than confusion over her breaking official House rules to don the pro-Trump attire.

Greene: You saw that video of Joe Biden when he saw me at the SOTU. This is the hat I had on. Nothing scares them worse than a MAGA hat pic.twitter.com/ELrs1JQaEC — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2024

Speaking to a crowd of Trump supporters at a rally in Rome, Georgia, she said, “You know, you guys saw that video of Joe Biden when he saw me this week at the State of the Union. This is the hat I had on.” Grinning amid raucous applause, she claimed, “There’s nothing that scares them worse than a MAGA hat.”

Biden was caught on camera as he came face to face with the Georgia Republican ahead of his address to the nation, and he appeared briefly stunned as she sought to make her presence to him known.

Biden’s face at seeing Marjorie Taylor Greene is killing me pic.twitter.com/65XUOkOyYT — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) March 8, 2024

Greene, who has a history of making a scene at every one of Biden’s State of the Union addresses, challenged Biden to “say her name” and address the murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was allegedly murdered by an undocumented immigrant last month. Biden later brought up Riley during his address, but got flak from some conservatives—and Riley’s mother—for appearing to mispronounce her name.

