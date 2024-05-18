Marjorie Taylor Greene unapologetic for DC dustup with Democrats as she speaks to Georgia GOP convention

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Fresh off a contentious week in Washington D.C., Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was back home in Georgia – and among supporters.

Greene spoke Saturday morning at the state GOP convention in Columbus.

Unapologetic Greene was in a like-minded room Saturday morning at the Georgia GOP Convention.

She was clearly among friends – and preaching to the choir.

Ask retired Georgia Tech professor Leroy Emkin of Marietta.

“There is no question about that.,” Emkin said. “She was preaching to the choir. We all feel exactly how she feels. We wish we could do the same as she does to the extent she does it. But we are not living in D.C., that corrupt city.”

This is an exchange Greene was involved in Thursday night in a House Oversight Committee meeting. She had words with Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and then this with New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez: “That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person.”

Greene: “Are your feelings hurt?”

Ocasio-Cortez: “Take her words down.”

Greene: “Ahh.”

Ocasio-Cortez: “Oh girl, Baby girl.”

Greene: “Oh, really.”

Ocasio-Cortez: “Don’t even play.”

Greene: “Baby girl. I don’t think so.”

“And I am not apologizing,” Greene said on Saturday. “Not sorry one bit. Again, I listen to the nasty things they say day in and day out up in Washington. They way they attack me. They attacked by character frequently. They attack me during hearings. I have just gotten to the point where I am not taking it anymore. It is time to stand up to the Democrats and give it back to them.”

And that plays well with her supporters like Marci McCarthy, the Dekalb County Republican Chairwoman

“Marjorie is a firebrand, and making things happen in Washington D.C.,” McCarthy said. “And she’s changing things up overall. She’s making American Great Again.”

Emkin agrees.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is a true Patriot,” he said. “She’s not afraid to speak up. And speak the truth. She’s not afraid to challenge those who are not totally Patriotic to this country. And that’s why we love her.”

Greene says her sentiments about Democrats is shared by those who support her.

“People are fed up, everything we have been going through for the last three and a half years and what the Democrats have done to our country,” Greene said. “People are saying, ‘We are not going to take this anymore. We are going to win Georgia.”

