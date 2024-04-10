Marjorie Taylor Greene Takes Her Trump Election Nonsense To New Level

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) this week raised eyebrows after she lamented the failure of efforts to overturn the 2020 election result on Jan. 6, 2021.

During a town hall in Georgia, Greene first expressed her frustration with the House GOP’s unsuccessful bid to impeach President Joe Biden.

“If I had it my way, we would have impeached him a long time ago,” the conspiracy theory-peddling congresswoman, who has previously spoken at a white nationalist event, told the audience.

Then Greene added, “Actually, if I had it my way, we would have been successful in our objection on January 6th and he wouldn’t even be president.”

“I’m getting better, though. We’ll get there,” she vowed.

Greene’s comment was shared on X, the Elon Musk-owned social media platform formerly known as Twitter, by Biden’s campaign team.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: If I had it my way, we would have been successful on January 6 and Joe Biden wouldn't be president pic.twitter.com/yblgZG3IDM — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 9, 2024

Greene, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, has refused to accept the former president’s 2020 defeat to Biden. She has also described the Trump supporters jailed over the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as “political prisoners.”

How on earth is this woman in Congress? — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) April 9, 2024

When MTG came on the scene, people said she was an aberration. That most Republicans weren’t like her. Nonsense.



She’s the heart and soul of the modern day Republican Party. https://t.co/g0X20DY4BU — Daniel Miller (@DanielMillerEsq) April 10, 2024

