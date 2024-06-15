Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks of Jan. 6 with a fondness at Turning Point Action's Michigan event

Turning Point Action's Michigan event pushed all the big MAGA buttons on Saturday, with promotions for "rebellious and unapologetic" bottled water, a grand finale tirade from Trump on bringing back "the auto country," and a high-volume address from Marjorie Taylor Greene, who looked back at the events of Jan. 6 with a fondness.

Making her way to the stage in a glittery dress while ominous music played over the house speakers — as though about to wrestle rather than speak about "defeating the Communist Democrats" — Greene kicked things off with a warm "Oh, I love you" to attendees, steering them right into the storm from there.

Pointing out a group of men seated in front of her holding signs reading "Socialism sucks," she made mention of that as being "her first campaign slogan," smiling with all of her teeth and then breaking that smile to present to the crowd a "bigger fight" that has been weighing on her mind.

"November 4, 2020, is when the real Civil War in this country started," she said. "They stole the election. They stole it."

Receiving cheers for that, she doubled down by getting into the topic of Jan.6 and the attack on the Capitol building with the same enthusiasm as someone cooking up a hot dog on the 4th of July.

"I'm proud that I objected to Joe Biden's electoral vote," she continued, shocked at what happened afterward.

"There was nothing wrong with protesting the election on January 6," she said. "And anyone who wants to continue to shame us for January 6 can go to Hell."

Greene: Anyone that wants to continue shame us for January 6th can go to hell pic.twitter.com/CMZpmooZIC — Acyn (@Acyn) June 15, 2024