Marjorie Taylor Greene Shared A Picture Of Her Receipt, And It's Going Viral
Marjorie Tayor Green is going viral again...
The controversial House Representative shared a picture of her receipt, and people have a lot to say about it.
Twitter: @mtgreeneeHere it is:— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 15, 2024
I absolutely LOVE President Trump’s plan for NO TAX ON TIPS!!Write it on every receipt you sign! pic.twitter.com/BygpUWAunR
Twitter: @ChuckD_MSBSome people are saying they "love this idea."— ChuckD (@ChuckD_MSB) June 17, 2024
Love this idea! https://t.co/QPwfoU63VB
Twitter: @davitydaveBut mostly people just point out the price of the meal.— David Lytle (@davitydave) June 15, 2024
$721.02 for a meal?! A real woman of the people. https://t.co/pvugfY8XJN
Twitter: @Ally_Sammarco"$721 for ONE dinner. This is a few month's worth of groceries," this person said.— Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) June 15, 2024
$721 for ONE dinner. This is a few months worth of groceries.How out-of-touch is she? https://t.co/e7eBeTZ5VH
Twitter: @philenespanol"Economic landscape isn’t too bad if you’re dining for $712," another person said.— Phil Spain (@philenespanol) June 15, 2024
Economic landscape isn’t too bad if you’re dining for $712 https://t.co/osCSQKmOfZ
Twitter: @Hal_RTFLCAnd this person said point-blank, "I wish I could afford a $600 meal."— Hal 10000 (@Hal_RTFLC) June 15, 2024
I wish I could afford a $600 meal. https://t.co/y9HJvF78be
Twitter: @liife_of_kyAnyway, don't be surprised to start seeing this on receipts.— ky🌞 (@liife_of_ky) June 16, 2024
That’s like most of my rent https://t.co/qVYUSTKbqz
It's already happening.