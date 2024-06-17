Marjorie Taylor Greene Shared A Picture Of Her Receipt, And It's Going Viral

Marjorie Tayor Green is going viral again...

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The controversial House Representative shared a picture of her receipt, and people have a lot to say about it.

Kent Nishimura / Getty Images

Twitter: @mtgreeneeHere it is:— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 15, 2024

I absolutely LOVE President Trump’s plan for NO TAX ON TIPS!!Write it on every receipt you sign! pic.twitter.com/BygpUWAunR

Twitter: @ChuckD_MSBSome people are saying they "love this idea."— ChuckD (@ChuckD_MSB) June 17, 2024

Love this idea! https://t.co/QPwfoU63VB

Twitter: @davitydaveBut mostly people just point out the price of the meal.— David Lytle (@davitydave) June 15, 2024

$721.02 for a meal?! A real woman of the people. https://t.co/pvugfY8XJN

Twitter: @Ally_Sammarco"$721 for ONE dinner. This is a few month's worth of groceries," this person said.— Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) June 15, 2024

$721 for ONE dinner. This is a few months worth of groceries.How out-of-touch is she? https://t.co/e7eBeTZ5VH

Twitter: @philenespanol"Economic landscape isn’t too bad if you’re dining for $712," another person said.— Phil Spain (@philenespanol) June 15, 2024

Economic landscape isn’t too bad if you’re dining for $712 https://t.co/osCSQKmOfZ

Twitter: @Hal_RTFLCAnd this person said point-blank, "I wish I could afford a $600 meal."— Hal 10000 (@Hal_RTFLC) June 15, 2024

I wish I could afford a $600 meal. https://t.co/y9HJvF78be

Twitter: @liife_of_kyAnyway, don't be surprised to start seeing this on receipts.— ky🌞 (@liife_of_ky) June 16, 2024

That’s like most of my rent https://t.co/qVYUSTKbqz

It's already happening.