Marjorie Taylor Greene says US should have deported murdered student Laken Riley in embarrassing gaffe

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has used the murder of Laken Riley as a political talking point for her stance on illegal immigration.

But in a bizarre exchange on Tuesday, she appeared to call for the late nursing student’s deportation.

Ms Greene made the comment during a House Homeland Security Committee budget hearing with Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Georgia representative has called immigration policies under Joe Biden "corruption at its deepest level" and went so far to say Democrats' policies are "treason."

"It's treason because these people have declared war on our citizens by raping our women, our children, and murdering people," Ms Greene said. "Like Laken Riley, you're familiar with her, right?"

Mr Mayorkas confirmed that he was familiar with Ms Riley’s murder case.

Riley, 22, a student from Georgia, was brutally killed on 22 February 2024. Jose Antonio Ibarra, an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela, has been charged with her murder.

"You should have deported her so that she could be alive today," Ms Greene said. "Her parents would have appreciated that."

It's unclear if Ms Greene intended to say that Mr Mayorkas should have deported her killer, or if she meant that Riley would still be alive if she had been sent out of the country.

Ms Greene did not issue a correction following the remark.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, in a shirt referencing the murder of Laken Riley, during the State of the Union Address (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The congresswoman has led House Republicans in impeaching Mr Mayorkas. The effort passed in the House, and Ms Greene delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Republicans have accused Mr Mayorkas of “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law,” arguing that he violated immigration laws using policies of the Biden administration. They have also accused him of a “breach of trust,” alleging that he failed to act on his responsibilities, lied to Congress and obstructed its investigation, according to a report by The Hill.

The Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to either dismiss the impeachment charges or to hold a speedy trial without a conviction.

Mr Mayorkas is the first Cabinet member in 150 years to face impeachment, CNN reported.

Ms Greene has used Riley's death to fuel her objections to Mr Biden's border policy. During the most recent State of the Union, Ms Greene wore a MAGA hat and a shirt that said "SAY HER NAME" referencing Riley. She also yelled out at Mr Biden to "say her name" during his address.

As for Mr Mayorkas' impeachment, the DHS has defended his time as secretary, and called the Republican-led effort for his removal as a "sham."

“Despite warnings from fellow Republicans that this baseless impeachment effort ‘distorts the Constitution,’ House Republicans continue to ignore the facts and undermine the Constitution by wasting even more time on this sham impeachment in the Senate,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement.