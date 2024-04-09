Marjorie Taylor Greene Receives A Withering New Nickname From Ken Buck

Former Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) mocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) with a new moniker on Monday, calling her “Moscow Marjorie.”

CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Buck, who resigned from Congress last month, to comment on former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) praise of conspiracy theory-peddling Greene as a “very serious legislator.”

Buck recalled how Greene was “never moved” by requests to not file groundless articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and others.

Greene was instead “always focused on her social media account,” he added, before hitting Greene with the nickname referring to her vocal opposition to U.S. aid being sent to Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

“Moscow Marjorie is focused now on this Ukraine issue, getting her talking points from the Kremlin and making sure that she is popular and gets a lot of coverage,” he zinged.

Watch the video here:

“Moscow Marjorie.” Former Rep. Ken Buck tells @ErinBurnett how he really feels about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/zoFkWiMAu2 — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) April 9, 2024

Buck earlier slammed Greene’s “irresponsible” statements.

Greene has previously called for a “national divorce” in which red states would be split from blue ones, suggested the Jan. 6 insurrection was a “little riot,” spoke at a white nationalist event and admitted the GOP’s majority in the House has been “a complete failure.”

Most recently, the Donald Trump acolyte suggested that the solar eclipse was a sign that Americans should repent.

