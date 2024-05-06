Marjorie Taylor Greene will meet with speaker Mike Johnson as House could vote on removal this week: Latest

Speaker Mike Johnson is set to meet with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as the House braces for a potential vote to oust the GOP leader.

The Georgia Republican vowed last week to force a vote to remove Mr Johnson from his role as Speaker of the House. If Ms Greene triggers a “privileged motion” on her motion to vacate, the House will be forced to vote within 48 hours on his removal.

Now, Ms Greene is set to meet with Mr Johnson privately on Monday afternoon.

Ms Greene’s efforts to remove the Speaker are supported by Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky.

The pair have criticised Mr Johnson’s reliance on and willingness to work with Democrats on passing several bills, including the supplemental foreign aid legislation for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

However, it is unlikely the vote to oust Mr Johnson will succeed. Democratic leadership said last week they will vote to save Mr Johnson.

Top House Democrats Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar said in a statement that “at this moment, upon completion of our national security work, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction.”

Key Points

Marjorie Taylor Greene meeting with Mike Johnson as she vows to call for his removal

16:34 , Katie Hawkinson

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is meeting with Speaker Mike Johnson privately on Monday afternoon, PBS NewsHour’s Lisa Desjardins reports.

Ms Greene, a Georgia Republican, vowed last week to call a vote to remove Mr Johnson from his position. If Ms Greene triggers a “privileged motion” on her motion to vacate, the House will be forced to vote within 48 hours on his removal.

However, Democrats have signalled they will vote to save Mr Johnson if the vote is triggered, meaning he will likely survive.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (left) and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (right) pictured speak to one another in the US Capitol in April. Ms Greene vowed to force a vote on Mr Johnson’s removal this week (Getty Images)