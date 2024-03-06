Marjorie Taylor Greene Flips Out At Journalist's Space Lasers Line, Tells Her To 'F**k Off'

Former BBC news anchor Emily Maitlis grilled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on her peddling of conspiracy theories.

And the far-right Republican essentially told Maitlis to “fuck off” in footage that’s going viral online.

Maitlis, who now co-hosts “The News Agents” podcast, first asked Greene about Republican presidential primary hopeful Nikki Haley’s potential to beat Donald Trump to the GOP nomination and her own prospects of becoming likely Republican candidate Trump’s running mate.

Greene suggested Haley should drop out and then said she’d do anything for Trump, but admitted his potential vice president list is long.

The brief chat that was filmed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, took a tense turn, though, when Maitlis referenced Greene’s own controversial past comments.

“Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself? He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists,” said Maitlis, who earned plaudits during her time at the BBC for tough interviews with Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Prince Andrew over his friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“We’ll let me tell you,” Greene replied. “You’re a conspiracy theorist and the left and the media spreads more conspiracy theories. We like the truth, we like supporting our Constitution, our freedoms and America First.”

Maitlis then pressed Greene on one of her most notorious claims, asking: “What about Jewish space lasers? Tell us about Jewish space lasers”.

“No, why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers,” Greene fired back. “And really why don’t you just fuck off, how about that?”

Greene then walked off.

"Emily, you're a conspiracy theorist... We like the truth."



Why did Marjorie Taylor Greene tell @maitlis to fuck off? 🤬



— The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) March 6, 2024

