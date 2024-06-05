Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Favorite’ Trump Question Gets The Answers You’d Expect

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had a question about Donald Trump for people on X ― but the answers might not have been quite what she was hoping for.

Greene, a conspiracy theorist who in 2022 spoke at a white nationalist event, asked people to share their “favorite thing” about Trump, and started out by naming her own.

She said Trump ― who routinely attacks and demonizes anyone who disagrees with him ― is “genuinely kind hearted and caring about everyone.” She also said Trump, who has been involved in a string of business failures and bankruptcies, “is one of the best I’ve observed” at running a business.

Greene’s tweet got plenty of replies ― but many of those “favorite things” about the former president were not exactly sincere, and more than a few referenced his conviction on 34 felony charges in New York:

My favorite thing about Donald Trump https://t.co/bi3ivcNIKQpic.twitter.com/gNjCgjiRCC — greg the menace (@mistergeezy) June 5, 2024

Nice?



Here’s the times he’s called for violence: https://t.co/nSY6UXgg3J



Here’s the times he’s lied:https://t.co/wRLf83nC9t



Here’s the times he’s said weird shit about his daughters:https://t.co/Kqy88rsufYhttps://t.co/o6iV0dHHA1 — RocknRollDem (@Soxfan311) June 5, 2024

I absolutely love love love that Donald Trump is a convicted felon X 34. So great! 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/DqhhArkg5T — Nicole Hodges 🇺🇸 (@nicoleshodges) June 5, 2024

MY favorite thing about Donald Trump is that he was stupid enough to falsify business records and then have a jury of his peers convict him of 34 felony charges. His integrity and intelligence matches yours Marj, which by the way is my favorite thing about you. Sheer stupidity. https://t.co/nGrBPFaRdp — 🌊Teresa Is A Loving GA Democrat 🌊 (@Asweetdiversion) June 5, 2024

A nice person that mocks the disabled and brags about sexually assaulting women. Got ya! 👍🏻 https://t.co/K3dxwLLODs — Michaela Kelly 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇹🇺🇦 (@IrishMsKelly) June 5, 2024

I love the way he plays the accordion to let everyone know he's lying https://t.co/hM0V1o4msLpic.twitter.com/F6fT5O2TO3 — Fed Up Mama (@fedupmama22) June 5, 2024

That's easy.



My favorite thing about Trump is that he's a convicted felon.



No brainer. — The Fact Checker (@MonitorFake) June 5, 2024

My favorite thing about the Former Guy is that he was convicted of 34 felonies, and is facing another 54 felony counts over various jurisdictions.

That’s my favorite by far. — 🌊🌊 🌊Devin Nunes’ Cow’s Attorney 🌊 🌊 🌊 (@KeithWillWynne) June 5, 2024

You know this is all complete bs in another attempt to try to humanize Trump



If he was actually these things



she wouldn't need to say them now https://t.co/ZQP6RDU3rz — kj martin - Reporting & blocking all spam accts (@martin_kj) June 5, 2024

I have 34 favorite things https://t.co/fRyn4K1gJf — whatshisface™️ 🍻🎸🏈🍕🫧🫧🫧 (@whatyadrinking_) June 5, 2024