Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Favorite’ Trump Question Gets The Answers You’d Expect

Ed Mazza
·2 min read
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had a question about Donald Trump for people on X ― but the answers might not have been quite what she was hoping for.

Greene, a conspiracy theorist who in 2022 spoke at a white nationalist event, asked people to share their “favorite thing” about Trump, and started out by naming her own.

She said Trump ― who routinely attacks and demonizes anyone who disagrees with him ― is “genuinely kind hearted and caring about everyone.” She also said Trump, who has been involved in a string of business failures and bankruptcies, “is one of the best I’ve observed” at running a business.

Greene’s tweet got plenty of replies ― but many of those “favorite things” about the former president were not exactly sincere, and more than a few referenced his conviction on 34 felony charges in New York: