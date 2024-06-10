Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Trump to Jesus, saying both are "convicted felons"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a self-described "Christian nationalist," compared former Presidnet Donald Trump to Jesus Christ at a Las Vegas rally on Sunday. According to the Republican congresswoman, Trump's conviction by a New York jury puts him on the same plane as the messiah.

Dismissing his conviction with profanity, Greene said she and other MAGA supporters are going to "tolerate" references to Trump's legal problems.

"The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about. 'Oh, President Trump is a convicted felon,'" she said, referring to Trump's convictions on 34 felony counts in his hush money trial. Greene said she was fine with it because her lord and savior was also a criminal.

"Well, you want to know something? The man that I worship is also a 'convicted felon.' And he was murdered on a Roman cross," she said, claiming that Trump facing legal consequences for falsifying business records was an example of "political corruption."

Not to be outdone, Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald thanked God for allowing supporters to come and "worship" Trump.

Greene has a history of looking at Trump and seeing Jesus. After Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced in 2023 that he was charging Trump with 34 felonies, Greene said that the former president was "joining" Jesus and Nelson Mandala on the pantheon of "some of the most incredible people in history being arrested."

Trump himself has leaned into the comparisons, even while deriding his flock in private. He is currently hawking an edition of the Bible that boasts of being the "ONLY" Bible "endorsed by President Trump" and "inspired by America’s most recognized patriotic anthem, God Bless The USA."