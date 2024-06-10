Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Trump To Jesus And All Hell Breaks Loose

Conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is taking heat on social media after comparing Donald Trump to Jesus Christ.

“The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about, ‘Oh, President Trump is a convicted felon,’” she said, referring to the former president’s conviction last month on 34 felony charges in the Stormy Daniels hush money trial.

“Well you wanna know something? The man that I worship is also a convicted felon,” she said. “And he was murdered on Roman cross.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene in Vegas compares Trump to Jesus pic.twitter.com/R8l3fGUO0B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2024

Greene, who spoke at a white nationalist event in 2022, has compared Trump to Jesus before.

In 2023, after the former president was arrested, she likened him to both Christ and late South African President Nelson Mandela.

“Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus, Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government,” she said at the time.

And Trump just last month shared a social media post comparing himself to Jesus.

Greene’s critics gave her hell on social media over her latest attempt to equate the former president to Jesus:

Yes, Christ was charged with a felony for falsification of his business records in order to hide his raw-dogging a porn star from the American people. https://t.co/k2zNqoLJt2 — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) June 9, 2024

Definitely not a cult. https://t.co/3DvrZru9sw — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 9, 2024

Did Jesus pay off a pornstar and cover it up — Jakob (@NestorCaddy) June 9, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene just compared Donald Trump to Jesus Christ. If you needed any more evidence that MAGA is a cult, here it is. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/4LlUoG3r5G — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 9, 2024

Jesus didn’t cheat on his wife with a Playboy Playmate and Porn Star. 🤡 — Jules Morgan 🧸 (@glamelegance) June 9, 2024

Their “Christianity” is as fake as George Santos's resume. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) June 9, 2024

Of all the reasons to compare someone to Jesus, going the “convicted felon” route is truly wild. https://t.co/2jrM8ttWY0 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) June 9, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing trump to Jesus should have gotten her booed and thrown out.



Instead, the cult just cheered.



But she couldn't be more wrong, unless you think Jesus committed sexual assault, fraud, and dozens of other crimes. pic.twitter.com/557VttL0ux — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 10, 2024

“Ted Bundy, Charles Manson, and Jeffrey Dahmer were all convicted felons, which makes them just like Jesus, y’all!!!!” — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 9, 2024

“The man I worship” is doing a lot in this clip. #gapolhttps://t.co/DneUUK3tZm — Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) June 9, 2024

Pope Francis: “Let us not reduce the cross to an object of devotion, much less to a political symbol, to a sign of religious and social status.” https://t.co/65l5iUIMMo — Rich Raho (@RichRaho) June 9, 2024

Comparing trump to Jesus is about as satanic as it gets. — Lonny Hall (@UncleLonny63) June 9, 2024