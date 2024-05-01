Marjorie Taylor Greene Changed 1 Letter In 'MAGA' — And It Didn't Go So Well

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) inadvertently reminded people on Wednesday that the initials in the slogan “MAGA” can also stand for “Make Another Gaffe Again.”

The Georgia Republican was announcing plans to force a referendum on House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) next week.

The motion will likely fail since Democrats announced Tuesday they would block her attempts to oust the Speaker.

Although Greene acknowledged the motion won’t pass, she said forcing the vote will show voters that Democrats back Johnson, whom she claims just follows the direction of Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

At one point during her press conference she attempted a move that probably sounded great in theory: She pulled out a blue and yellow “MUGA” hat ― for “Make Ukraine Great Again,” a riff on former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” ― and awkwardly placed it atop a poster of Johnson and Jeffries.

Yes, we know, pictures or it didn’t happen.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) holds up a hat that says "MUGA" or "Make Ukraine Great Again" as she speaks at a news conference. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Greene was so proud of her performative hat trick that she posted video on X, formerly Twitter, with a note criticizing the “uniparty,” her term for elected officials who attempt to work together:

The Uniparty hates MAGA. They don’t want to Make America Great Again. The Uniparty is MUGA. Make Ukraine Great Again. Another forever war spending hundreds of BILLIONS of your dollars brought to you by Uniparty Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson doesn’t seem worried about Greene’s efforts or her hat collection. He basically responded to a reporter’s question about her with “Bless your heart,” a Southern phrase often used to politely insult people, and asking, “Is she a serious lawmaker?”

Meanwhile, Greene’s “MUGA hat” stunt didn’t get the reaction she probably expected based on the reactions from users of X, formerly Twitter.

For one thing, many people really liked the MUGA hats.

Nice caps. Let’s tell her we want them. https://t.co/llG30rs7SG — Do You Grok?🗽🖖🏽🚀 🌻 (@DoyougrokGary) May 1, 2024

We need to get @ZelenskyyUa one of the hats asap. Bonus points if it’s signed by her 😂 https://t.co/6H7Q1YHVhX — NiceGuy Eddie #Fella (@niceguy_eddie) May 1, 2024

Others just doubled down on mocking Greene.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is like if your big toe had lips and vocal cords… https://t.co/IRmgpSKFY9 — Renee (@PettyLupone) May 1, 2024

This is not a serious person https://t.co/bYLwLyrKKB — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) May 1, 2024

Mam, your party is a Wendy’s restaurant. https://t.co/aAJfTS9kDk — Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) May 1, 2024

If it’s wrong to laugh my ass off at this I don’t wanna be right. https://t.co/nY0YGLUEgg — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 1, 2024

Most Americans would love to see a UniParty. End the constant bickering and partisan politics once and for all.

MAGA is divisive and combative. It should go the way of the Dodo. https://t.co/dns1tqdhxu — Deborah. My Friends Call Me Slayer🔥🐉⚔️🔥 (@drodvik52) May 1, 2024

How does GA feel about the fact that this newbie, parody member does NOTHING to move GA (or the US ) in any way. No legislation, just stunts, histrionics, and looking dumb all the time.@GOP@HouseGOP

And gop wonders why they are losing constituents, losing seats, and dignity. https://t.co/J5sJypg6MY — ✏️Pencil of the Court✏️ (@CourtPencil) May 1, 2024

