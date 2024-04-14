Marisha Wallace on Celebrity Big Brother & Olivier Award Nom
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Marisha Wallace on Celebrity Big Brother & Olivier Award Nom.
Marisha Wallace on Celebrity Big Brother & Olivier Award Nom.
'We'll deal with that Monday,' Dana White said about Arman Tsarukyan appearing to punch a fan during his UFC 300 walkout.
Big tech was back in favor with investors last week, despite a hot inflation report guaranteeing higher for longer interest rates.
Generative AI, which can create and analyze images, text, audio, videos and more, is increasingly making its way into healthcare, pushed by both Big Tech firms and startups alike. Google Cloud, Google's cloud services and products division, is collaborating with Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit healthcare company, on generative AI tools designed to personalize the patient intake experience. Amazon's AWS division says it's working with unnamed customers on a way to use generative AI to analyze medical databases for "social determinants of health."
Wrexham AFC clinched a promotion for the second consecutive season. With a 6–0 win over Forest Green, the Welsh club is moving up to EFL League One.
Paramount announced at CinemaCon this week that Interstellar will be re-released on September 27, 2024 in IMAX 70mm and digital, according to Variety. Christopher Nolan's sci-fi odyssey was first released in fall 2014.
In the generative AI boom, data is the new oil. From big tech firms to startups, AI makers are licensing e-books, images, videos, audio and more from data brokers, all in the pursuit of training up more capable (and more legally defensible) AI-powered products. Shutterstock has deals with Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple to supply millions of images for model training, while OpenAI has signed agreements with several news organizations to train its models on news archives.
Take it from over 57,000 five-star reviewers — these rock.
More than 4,600 Amazon reviewers agree that this face cream is the secret to youthful, protected skin.
Get that cat eye sharp enough to kill a man with up to 20% off eyeliner and more — but act fast.
Here's your quick primer for one of the best top-to-bottom cards in UFC history.
When O.J. Simpson attempted to elude police in a now-infamous white Ford Bronco, he likely wasn’t thinking that it would someday end up in a Tennessee museum that was designed to look like Alcatraz.
A slew of new electric cars are coming in 2024 and 2025. Here are 20 that have us looking forward to their imminent release.
As anticipation builds for Saturday's UFC 300, the battle-scarred fighters all gathered on one stage Thursday, reminding fans that no one moves through this sport unscathed.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
According to the Wall Street Journal, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has ordered state-owned mobile operators, including the two biggest carriers in the country, to phase out foreign processors.
Google's is adding more AI security features to its offerings as it seeks to better monetize its investments.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is more than $100 off right now at Amazon, with some models and color options hitting record-low prices.
The results from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup mark the start of earnings season for America's banks as investors watch for signs of how high interest rates are affecting lenders.
Further down the AI hype cycle are demands for returns and a confrontation of data and resource limits.