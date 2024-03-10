MarionMade!: Lauren Lothes takes a leap and it's paying off

Each week, this series shares MarionMade! stories of our many wonderful people, places, products and programs in the greater Marion community. To read more positive stories of Marion, or to share some of your own, visit us at marionmade.org or on social media.

Lauren Lothes grew up in Marion. She found her mother, Laurie Large, to be a great role model.

“From a young age, my mom taught me to be thrifty and savvy and it has helped me in this business and really in life in general. She has been a fantastic example of a servant leader – giving all she has for others. She has taught me how to take a little and do much with it!” Lothes said.

Lothes loves her hometown.

Lauren (Large) Lothes grew up in Marion and is proud to be a part of the vibrant community. She owns three businesses, with her newest being Grace Decor.

“I have been in Marion my entire life, born and raised. I am fortunate enough to have traveled to many places, but nowhere else ever feels like home,” she said. “I love our community and the small-town feelings it gives. There are so many opportunities in Marion. I'm a sucker for tradition so I love the Popcorn Festival and Lawrence Orchard Apple Fest. I’m excited to see new traditions bloom in our city.”

From teacher to entrepreneur

Lothes graduated from Marion Harding High School in 2009. She earned a bachelor of science degree in education from The Ohio State University in 2013 as well as a reading certification from Heidelberg University. She put her education to work as a kindergarten teacher at Marion City Schools.

In 2018, she married Zach Lothes, another Marion native. They have one daughter, Hunter. Lothes left teaching, but she wasn’t sure of her next steps.

“Having earned a degree in education and having taught in public schools for seven years, I never thought I'd see myself as a business owner,” Lothes said, who has three in Marion.

While taking the leap into business has been rewarding, it wasn’t easy.

“Leaving a comfortable job teaching and stepping into a role that requires a totally different skill set has had its fair share of anxious moments,” Lothes said.

Family and community support are keys to success

She credits her supportive husband and the Marion community for helping her businesses thrive. Lothes has three local businesses. The newest is Grace Décor.

“Throughout the years I have been blessed to decorate for events like my wedding, friends’ showers, gender reveal parties and other events,” Lothes said. “What started as being able to love on friends and family has evolved into a full-blown business.”

Grace Décor rents party decorations, backdrops and small furniture. Lothes also offers event planning, balloon garlands and balloon art.

“I put my heart and soul into each event. I care about the customer and their special day. When I decorate for an event, I give it my all,” she noted. “It’s an important day that people will remember forever! I feel honored to be a part of making my client’s day special.”

Grace Decor Co. rents party decorations, backdrops and small furniture. Lauren Lothes also does balloon art.

All about customer service

Lothes works to maximize each client’s budget.

“I have great attention to detail. I find affordable options to fit most budgets. I love to chat with clients, hear their dreams and desires and try to do it as savvy, thrifty and gorgeous as possible,” Lothes said.

Her customers agree.

“Lauren listened to my vision and came up with ideas bigger than I could have ever thought of. She decorated with every single detail in mind, and made our party better than we could have imagined!” said Crystal D. of Marion.

“I recently had the pleasure of experiencing the remarkable work of Lauren with Grace Decor Co, and I'm in awe of her talent and generosity. Her balloon arch for my sister's baby shower was stunning, showcasing her meticulous attention to detail and impeccable craftsmanship," Mariann Wright said. "What sets Lauren apart is her heart of gold; she goes above and beyond to serve others with her gifts."

Lothes finds support and inspiration from her husband and the Marion community.

“My husband, without a doubt, is my biggest supporter. He pushes me to try new things within the walls of my business, and dreams for me when it feels scary to do it myself. It brings joy to me that I get the best of both worlds, staying home with my daughter and having a creative outlet to decorate for and celebrate others. Family is everything,” Lothes said.

Lothes is proud of the support she’s received and excited for Marion’s future.

“It is mind blowing when you think of how many hands helped you along the way. My only hope is that I can give back. Being in community with the wonderful people of Marion is great,” Lothes said.

