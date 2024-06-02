MarionMade:! Inspire Marion supports children by raising funds for Boys & Girls Club

Each week, this series shares MarionMade! stories of our many wonderful people, places, products and programs in the greater Marion community. To read more positive stories of Marion, or to share some of your own, visit us at marionmade.org or on social media.

A group of determined business and community leaders created Inspire Marion. The group focuses on holding fun events to support local programs that have the greatest local impact. In 2023, they raised $6,500 for Leapin’ Outreach Center, a nonprofit which provides free clothes and other support to residents in need. This year, Inspire Marion selected Boys & Girls Club of Marion County to receive funds from five fundraising events over the next year.

“We chose Boys & Girls Club of Marion County as our 2024 beneficiary because of the difference it makes to our local youth,” said Ben Albright, chairman of Inspire Marion. “Each year, Boys & Girls Club offers programming for kids that makes an amazing impact on their lives and futures. We felt our efforts would be well placed.”

Boys & Girls Club of Marion County serves more than 700 local children from kindergarten to 12th grade year-round. They have clubs at Heritage Elementary in the River Valley School District and at the Oak Street Clubhouse located at 565 Oak St. With just four full-time staff members, they work to help these young people reach their full potential by focusing on academic success, healthy lifestyles, character and leadership and social emotional wellness.

Since 1996, Boys & Girls Club of Marion has served thousands of local children. About 88% are ages 12 and younger. Each member at Oak Street receives a hot dinner each day.

About 99% of members served at Oak Street come from economically disadvantaged homes. They include children from all corners of Marion County.

“We are honored to have been the nonprofit selected for Inspire Marion’s fundraising efforts this year. This is a great opportunity for our organization,” said Leslie Schneider, regional philanthropy manager of Boys & Girls Club of Marion County. “We look forward to broadening our network and sharing our mission with community members who attend upcoming events.”

The Boys & Girls Club helps kids stay active and healthy.

Community participation is key

Inspire Marion can’t do this alone.

“Our group’s mission doesn’t work without the support of our community! Keep an eye out for events that you think you would enjoy and sign up,” Albright said.

Inspire Marion held a corporate trivia contest. The Ohio State University at Marion Team won the first event. Upcoming events include the dodgeball tournament Aug. 1 and Haunted Downtown Marion tours in the fall.

The next event is a Cooper’s Bowl Triathlon happening 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. June 15. This event includes volleyball, cornhole and bowling. Teams of six to eight members need to register by June 10th by calling Ben Albright at 740-361-6436 or Libby Wixtead at 740-225-1121. The entry fee is $350.

Inspire Marion’s Corporate Dodgeball Tournament is set for Aug. 1 at the Marion Family YMCA. The Haunted Downtown Marion tours also will be returning this fall.

Teams from around Marion County competed in the corporate dodgeball tournament in Aug. 2023. Pleasant was the dodgeball tournament winner. The event raised $5,300 for Leapin’ Outreach Center.

“Our goal is to assist our nonprofits with the largest barrier that they generally face — funding. With our volunteers representing different sectors of the community such as finance, education, non-profit and law enforcement, we have a uniquely equipped perspective. We use this perspective to create local events that offer fun and inviting experiences for the audience while driving fundraising efforts,” Albright said.

Inspire Marion was created by the Leadership Marion Class of 2023 at the Marion Area Chamber of Commerce. Each class spends a year learning about Marion’s history and strengths and develops a project to help Marion thrive. Other projects include the Forge business classes and competition and the annual Taste of Marion competition as well as the Marion PEP Club, which raised funds to build a new, inclusive playground at McKinley Park at no cost to residents. Another Leadership group is working on the HeART of Marion to beautify the city with local volunteers and artists.

