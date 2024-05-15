Marion woman ejected from car in fatal crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is dead after being ejected from her vehicle late Tuesday night in Marion County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers are still investigating a crash that occurred on State Route 95 when the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu heading southbound lost control of the vehicle and crashed at 11:57 p.m.

The OSHP said that Shawna Kelson, 38, of Marion, traveled left of the center of the road and veered off the left side of the road. She then drove into a tree and a utility poll before being ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency crews took Kelson to Marion General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Kelson was reportedly not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

