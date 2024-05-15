Marion woman dies in one-vehicle crash on Ohio 95

A 38-year-old Marion woman died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday just before midnight on state Route 95.

Shawna Kelson of Marion died after being ejected from her vehicle, according to a news release from the Marion Post of the State Highway Patrol.

Kelson was traveling southbound on Route 95 when her 2013 Chevrolet Malibu traveled left of the centerline and off the left side of the roadway, according to the release, which notes the vehicle struck a tree and a utility pole before coming to rest. Kelson was ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken by Scioto Valley EMS to Marion General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Kelson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Scioto Valley Fire and EMS, Marion Township Fire and EMS, Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative and Ed’s 24 Hour Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Single-vehicle crash claims life of Marion woman Tuesday night