Marion Victim Assistance Program to mark National Crime Victims' Rights Week

April 21-27 is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and the Marion Victim Assistance Program will kick off the week with its annual I Am A Safe Kid poster contest ceremony where 20 semifinalists and a grand prize winner will be announced. The ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Monday at the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to National Crime Victims' Rights Week, April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. To bring awareness to sexual violence issues, which is on the rise locally, and to support survivors, Wednesday is designated as Denim Day internationally.

Community members are encouraged to make a social statement by wearing jeans as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.

Those who participate in Denim Day are invited to send photos to Courtney Rittenour at crittenour@co.marion.oh.us to be shared on social media.

