Marion traffic to be impacted this week due to improvement projects

Two Marion streets will be closed or have lane closures starting Monday.

Silver Street between Harding Highway West and Thompson Street will be closed 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

A detour will be in place to direct traffic.

Road closed logo

A contractor working for Columbia Gas will be working on a gas main connection at this location in preparation for the Lee Street sewer improvement project.

West Center Street at the intersection of Davids Street and Kenton Avenue will have intermittent lane closures 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday as Kokosing Construction Company, under contract with ODOT, completes pavement repair work as part of the Ohio 95 resurfacing project.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion motorists to be impacted by upcoming street and lane closings