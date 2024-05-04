Marion Police: Suspect in custody after second shooting

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The Marion Police Department responded to a second shooting Friday evening.

The department said the shooting happened near 100 South Park Street.

1 shot at Marion farmers market, subject in custody

The suspect is in custody following a pursuit.

The Marion Police Department said there is no further threat to the community.

Police are also investigating an earlier shooting at the Marion Farmers Market that sent one person to a hospital.

