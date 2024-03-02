Marion man arrested after jumping through glass storefront, leading police on chase

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — A man was arrested Saturday morning after reportedly jumping through a storefront window on Main Street in Marion, Virginia, and leading police on a short pursuit, a town spokesperson said.

According to a news release from Marion town leaders, the incident occurred around 10:26 a.m. when an off-duty officer observed Gregory Dalton Graham “leap through the plate glass window” of the store Hungry Grapplers on the corner of Commerce Street and Main Street.

Speed limit to increase to 70 mph on I-81 in Sullivan County

The release said Graham emerged from the building and fled the scene in a maroon pickup truck. He then led law enforcement with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department on a short pursuit.

After the pursuit, Graham was arrested following a “scuffle” with officers, according to the release. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries from the broken glass, then transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

The release said Graham is charged with destruction of property, criminal trespassing, eluding officers and assault on a law enforcement officer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.