Marion man arrested for Human Trafficking
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a Marion man for Human Trafficking on Wednesday, following a lengthy and “complex” investigation by local and federal officials into his past, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Gilbert Edward Drinkall, 60, was charged with: The Promotion of Sexual Human Trafficking, a Level 4 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Human Trafficking, a Level 4 Felony Intimidation, a Level 6 Felony https://cbs4indy.com/news/marion-man-arrested-for-human-trafficking/