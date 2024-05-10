Marion Lions collects 800 pairs of glasses, looking to distribute shoes

Marion Lions Club members collected about 800 pars the glasses from donation boxes outside of the two Kroger stores.

The Lions have been contacted by Samaritan Feet and is working on means to distribute shoes to those in need in Marion.

lions club logo

The club's officer election will be held at Wednesday's meeting. The club is looking at fundraising options and is considering a car show. The Ohio Lions Foundation provides funds for vision exams and glasses. The funds can be accessed by contacting any Lion member.

The club meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Marion Chamber building (Harding Center), 267 W. Center St. Contact Lynn Thomas, membership chair, at 494-617-6815 for more information.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Lions Club changes meeting dates to first, third Mondays