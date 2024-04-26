Marion CAN DO! director receives special honor from OSU Marion

The Ohio State University at Marion presented Gus Comstock, director of Marion CAN DO!, with the Ralph Howard Service Award during the campus's annual Academic Recognition Ceremony on April 19.

The award is given each year by the Marion campus board to an individual or an organization that has contributed to the development of academic programs or the honors program and has made a significant impact on the quality of education at the school.

According to Ohio State Marion Director of Development and Community Relations Cathy Gerber, Comstock was nominated because he is an outstanding Ohio State Marion ambassador in the Marion community.

“Gus recognizes the asset of Ohio State Marion in the Marion community and adds Ohio State Marion to the top of his list of meetings with new business leaders who are considering bringing their enterprises to Marion, Ohio,” Gerber said. “He repeatedly connects community leaders with campus initiatives and programs to help further educate the Marion community about all the excellent programs and events happening on our campus.”

Ohio State Marion Dean and Director Gregory S. Rose, right, presents Gus Comstock with the school's Ralph Howard Service Award for his efforts to connect businesses and community leaders with campus initiatives.

Before taking his role with Marion CAN DO!, Comstock served as director of economic development for the city of Delaware and the city of Chillicothe. He has a combined 30 years of experience managing city, county and nonprofit economic development programs.

Comstock instrumental in connecting school, community, businesses

Comstock also knows a lot about the university that bestowed this honor upon him. He earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from The Ohio State University. He also holds a master's degree in international development from Ohio University. He also was a lieutenant in tactical intelligence for the U.S. Navy.

Comstock said his partnership with The Ohio State University continues because of Ohio State’s presence and importance to economic development in the community.

“I was very honored to receive the award,” Comstock said. “As companies consider expanding or locating to Marion, Ohio State Marion is always available and accessible to showcase their high quality and leading-edge education programs, like the bachelor of science in engineering technology.

“Companies want to know that educational programs for their current or future employees address their needs,” he explained. “Actually, I should be giving Ohio State Marion an award for making Marion a competitive location. In fact, over half a billion dollars has been invested by Marion companies over the last 10 years because of our education and workforce training programs.”

Gerber acknowledged Comstock's help with connecting manufacturers with the campus in the development of the engineering technology degree program and in ensuring potential new businesses are aware of the higher education asset in the Marion community.

She also noted Comstock has been instrumental in helping to implement the Marion Microfarm Project and has served on the Microfarm Task Force team since its inception.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Ohio State University at Marion presents Ralph Howard Service Award