Marion curbside yard waste collection begins April 15

Weekly curbside yard waste collection in Marion will run April 15-Dec. 6.

The curbside pick-up for yard waste generally occurs on the day following each resident's regular trash collection day. For example, those with Friday trash pick-up will have yard waste collected Monday. With limited personnel collecting yard waste, the schedule may vary.

Residents with an excessive delinquent sanitation and sewer account balance are not eligible for curbside pick-up of yard waste.

There is a limit of three bags and/or three bundles of limbs/branches that will be collected from each residence per week. Branches must be tied in bundles no larger than 2 feet in diameter and 5 feet in length. As in the past, the city will not collect grass clippings as yard waste material at curbside. Yard waste collections that exceed the limitations may result in a special pick-up charge.

Marion weekly curbside yard waste collection will run April 15-Dec. 16.

Residents are encouraged to drop off grass clippings and yard waste materials, free of charge, to Outdoor Resource Supply (formerly Park Enterprise), 560 Barks Road W. between South Prospect Street/state Route 4 South and the Barks Road overpass.

Requirements for grass and yard waste drop off are:

Must stop at office or other designated location where verification of city residency (i.e. license, utility bill, etc.) may be required.

Items being dropped off must be weighed by Outdoor Resource Supply employee before materials are discarded.

Residents using plastic bags are required to remove waste from bags and discard plastic bags properly. Biodegradable paper bags are available at most local retail stores. Also, the city of is not responsible for the collection and/or disposal of trees or large amounts of brush cut and/or removed from personal property. The items may be taken, free of charge, to Outdoor Resource Supply for disposal.

Call Outdoor Resource Supply at 740-914-8227 for more information on the acceptance program or for hours of operation.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion to begin curbside yard waste collection April 15