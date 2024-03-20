Marion County treasurer seat challengers will be Linda Davis and Brandy Grandert

Republicans Kevin W. Davidson and Andy Appelfeller have secured spots on the November General Election ballot and seats as Marion County commissioner starting in 2024.

Davidson, with 2,338 votes was challenged in Tuesday's primary election by fellow Republicans Kerr E. Murray (1,755 votes) and Jason Schaber (1,825 votes).

For the other commissioner seat, Appelfeller, with 3,229 votes, was challenged by Timothy D. Mooney, who received 2,810 votes.

No Democrats filed the commissioner races.

On the Democratic ticket for Marion County treasurer, Linda A. Davis received 1,012 votes, with her opponent Karen Spencer getting 622. She will face Brandy Grandert (5,163 votes), who was unopposed in the primary on the Republican ticket for the office, in November.

Of the county's 38,916 voters, 8,315 (21.37%) ballots were cast Tuesday. There were 1,754 (21.09%) Democrat ballots and 6,561(78.91%) Republican voters, according to the Marion County Board of Elections unofficial election results.

In the Democratic race for state representative for District 4 in Marion County, Tamie Wilson won the race with 945 votes. Her opponent Steve Thomas had 679 votes. She will face Jim Jordon, who was unopposed on the Republican ticket in the primary, in the November election.

