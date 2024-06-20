Marion County teen killed in carriage-train crash Wednesday

A 14-year-old Marion boy died Wednesday afternoon when the horse-drawn carriage he was operating struck a CSX locomotive.

The accident occurred at about 4:40 p.m. on County Road 5 in Marion County, according to the Marion Post of the State Highway Patrol.

The preliminary investigation indicates Edward Gingerich was traveling northbound when he lost control of the carriage. It then struck the side of the eastbound locomotive, and Gingerich was ejected. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the news release.

Gingerich was transported from the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s Office to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The patrol was assisted on scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Scioto Valley Fire and EMS, CSX rail company, and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion OH teen dies in Wednesday crash with train