Marion County schools awarded Career Technical Education Equipment Grant Program funding

READING — Two Marion County school districts have been awarded Career Technical Education Equipment Program grants to purchase up-to-date equipment to better prepare students to be career-ready upon graduation.

River Valley Local Schools will receive $2.5 million while the Marion City Schools was awarded $506,114.77.

The North Union Local Schools also will receive a CTE grant totaling $397,500.

Through the Career Technical Education Equipment Grant Program, 56 schools will receive grants totaling more than $67.7 million, expanding career technical education access to an additional 10,345 Ohio students.

Recipients will use the funding to purchase new equipment for career technical and compact schools across Ohio for various programs including engineering, manufacturing, health sciences, construction and more.

Funding for the Career Technical Education Equipment Grant Program was included in the 2024-2025 state operating budget in addition to $200 million for the Career Technical Construction Program.

The second round of the Career Technical Education Equipment Grant will open later this spring.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion City, River Valley school districts awarded grants