Marion County Republicans gear up for the fall

Republications in Marion County hosted their 49th annual Harding Day Dinner on April 11 at All-Occasions Catering in Waldo.

Local GOP Chairman Ken Stiverson served as the master of ceremonies. State of Ohio Auditor Keith Faber was the keynote speaker.

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber was the keynote speaker at the 2024 Harding Day Dinner on April 11. (Credit: PROVIDED BY MARK DAVIS)

About 98 people attended for an evening of food, fellowship and politics.

The 2023 Chairman’s Leadership Award was presented to Commissioner Kerr Murray.

The Harding Day Dinner provided an opportunity for Republican candidates to talk about their campaigns, including Marion County Common Pleas Court candidate Todd Anderson, seen here with Ken Stiverson, chairman of the Marion County Republican Party. (PROVIDED BY MARK DAVIS)

Municipal County Municipal Court Judge Teresa Ballinger was presented with the 2023 Republican of the Year Award.

Proceeds from the event will help the Republican Party heading into the November General Election.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Marion County Republicans host Harding Day Dinner; Faber is speaker