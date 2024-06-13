Marion County property flipper facing 15 felony charges for scamming elderly

A Marion real estate developer was indicted Wednesday on 15 felony counts related to shady business dealings.

Paul Rowlen, 38, Marion, was indicted in Marion County Common Pleas Court for allegedly forging deeds and stealing the identities of older adult victims, some of them deceased, according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office.

Rowlen faces 15 felony charges, including one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, six counts of forgery, six counts of identity fraud and two counts of theft.

In certain counts, the felony is elevated if the crime was committed against a victim of a protected class, such as older adults.

Charges include taking possession of property without victim's knowledge

The indictment alleges Rowlen, as owner of RDM Management, forged documents to take possession of residential property without the victim’s knowledge and then rehabbed the homes for sale.

The case was investigated by the Marion Police Department.

Attorneys from Yost’s Special Prosecution Section are prosecuting the case. The section is part of the attorney general’s Elder Justice Unit, which includes teams focused on crime victim services, consumer protection and health care fraud, as well as the AG’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Together, they work to educate Ohioans about the warning signs and risks of financial exploitation, a crime often directed at older adults.

