Marion County officials search for for man who walked away from prison camp

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County officials are hunting for a man they say walked away from a prison camp on Saturday evening.

Jeremy Cooper was last seen on Blue Ridge Road in the Zion community wearing denim pants with a white strip down the side and a white T-shirt.

Officials say an increased law enforcement presence is in the area.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.