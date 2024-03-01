Marion County deputy won't be charged in crash that killed bicycle rider

The Marion County Sheriff's deputy who was behind the wheel of a patrol cruiser that struck and killed a bicyclist on State Road 200 late last year will not face any criminal charges.

In a memorandum explaining the filing decision, Assistant State Attorney Cindy Harper notes: "While the evidence demonstrates (Deputy Brandon) Jaglal was speeding at the time of the crash, speed alone is insufficient to sustain the filing of a charge of vehicular homicide."

Harper cites a court case where "The defendant was traveling 83.9 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone was insufficient to establish reckless conduct required for conviction."

This was the bicycle Daniel Brown was riding when it was hit by a deputy's vehicle along State Road 200 late last year.

The rider, 63-year-old Daniel Brown of Gainesville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, which was in the 7900 block of SR 200. The crash happened the morning of Oct. 18, 2023.

Cpl. Shane Crawford of the Florida Highway Patrol, a traffic homicide investigator, was in charge of the investigation. His report was sent to the State Attorney's Office for review.

Brown "was not in the bicycle lane and did not have any reflective devices or lights on his personor bicycle," the report states. It adds: "Toxicology results show he (Brown) was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash."

"Jaglal was not on the phone or computer prior to the crash and did not have anydrugs or alcohol in his system," Harper wrote in the report.

This was the vehicle the deputy was driving at the time of the crash late last year.

The deputy voluntarily gave a blood sample, as is common in traffic incidents involving fatalities or serious crashes.

"There are no additional factors in this case to prove that Jaglal drove in an intentional, knowing, and purposeful manner with a conscious and intentional indifference to consequences and with knowledge that damage was likely to be done to persons or property," the prosecutor wrote in the memo.

Known to be a transient, Brown was at a gas station and an attendant wanted him removed from the business. Jaglal responded to the scene and Brown was told to leave, authorities said. Brown left on the bicycle. The crash happened later, after that encounter.

Jaglal told troopers he thought he was not speeding and did not see Brown when the crash happened. Troopers said Jagal's vehicle did not brake until Brown was hit. The deputy stopped after the crash.

The area where the crash occurred is dark, with no street lighting. Brown was wearing dark clothing, troopers said. The deputy's vehicle was not in emergency mode, meaning his lights and siren were not activated.

Troopers said they were notified about the crash at 3:21 a.m. and arrived at 3:28 a.m.

Internal affairs investigation

The deputy is expected to be ticketed for his involvement in the crash. The citation, which is not criminal, would require a mandatory court appearance because it involves a fatality.

A judge would decide Jaglal's punishment.

When the crash occurred, sheriff's officials said Jaglal would be given paid leave to deal with the incident through counseling or any other assistance he may need.

Jaglal, 22, has been at the agency for more than three years and works in patrol. An internal affairs investigation into the matter has started, authorities said.

Local defense lawyer Jimmie Sparrow, who represents Jaglal, declined comment.

