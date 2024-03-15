Marion County Democrats to 'focus on a better tomorrow' at Saturday's county convention

Mar. 15—FAIRMONT — Marion County Democrats meet this Saturday to select delegates for the state convention and begin hammering out a 2024 platform.

The convention will take place at LIFE United Methodist Church at noon. Participation is open to all Marion County residents who are registered as Democrats, but the public is welcome to attend as observers.

"It's a great opportunity for us to come together as Democrats in Marion County, within our communities specifically, and to figure out what the actual kitchen table issues are being discussed within our homes, and how to best reflect that at the state level," County Chair Jarryd Powell said. "That way, Democrats can be the best advocates for our families here in Marion County."

Registered party members will elect 56 delegates from across Marion County's three magisterial districts. Middletown receives 18, Palatine 19 and West Augusta 19. A convention chair and secretary will also be elected. Once selected, those 56 will travel to Charleston for the statewide party convention in June. County delegates will have the opportunity to vote for West Virginia's state delegates to the Democratic National Convention later in August, which will take place in Chicago. West Virginia is allocated 25 delegates with two alternates at the national convention.

Belinda Biafore, former chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party, said she is going to this weekend's convention to provide her knowledge and expertise. This will be the first county convention held by the younger generation. The convention generates enthusiasm and momentum that party candidates and supporters can take into election season, she said.

Generating that enthusiasm and the camaraderie is important, because every election is important, Biafore said. Elections have consequences, especially in the direction the state legislature chooses to go on certain topics, such as voting.

"A lot of times, the legislature in Charleston is always trying to — I don't want to say deter people from voting — but making laws that make it a little more difficult," Biafore said. "Making smaller precincts, making less precincts, cutting early voting hours. We used to have two weeks of it. Now it's down to 10 days."

Powell said the convention isn't just important for selecting delegates for the state and national conventions, it's also the chance for the party to decide what values they want to place front and center when they make their pitch to voters during campaign season.

"We are trying to think about what we can do to be the most pro-labor platform possible," Powell said. "Especially in response to some of the legislative efforts they were pushing this session and thinking about how we can best represent the workers within Marion County. And that's been a very large concern for us."

Hammering out the platform also gives canvassers something to talk about when they reach out to voters on certain issues.

Stephanie Tomana, House of Delegates candidate for District 75, said there are so many needs in the county that it's hard to know where to start. She wants to see an emphasis on the basics, such as roads, schools and jobs. Infrastructure and education are the two main drivers of economic development, but with the lack of responsible investment into those areas, it's like being set up to fail, she said. Citing a report on North Central West Virginia's economic outlook published by WVU, Tomana said Marion County is projected to lag behind surrounding counties for the next five years.

Other priorities Tomana wants to address are seniors, infrastructure for rural and unincorporated areas, and the expansion and development of wrap-around services to tackle challenges such as the drug epidemic.

After developing the platform, the Democratic party can create messaging to bring to voters during election season. But it also gives the party a way to provide its own identity and tell its own story, rather than have it told for them by their political opposition.

"Sometimes the voices being amplified in the echo chambers of social media and entertainment news make you feel like you're on an island, a blue dot in a red sea," Tomana said by text. "We've been letting the GOP tell our story for far too long, even when they're not being truthful. Events like these are opportunities for Democrats to come together, to speak meaningfully with like minded people and say, 'hey, we're still here. We're still fighting for a better tomorrow.'"

