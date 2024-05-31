Marion County dean arrested, accused of sexual offenses against students

The Ocala Police Department said a high school dean has been arrested for alleged sexual offenses against students.

On Friday, detectives arrested Gregory Ramputi, 42, for multiple charges of lewd and unlawful sexual activities involving minors.

Ramputi was a dean at Vanguard High School, and police said he was in a position of authority over the victims.

Investigators said earlier this month, a senior high school student reported that Ramputi had inappropriate contact with her and other students during her time at the school.

Police said students also reported Ramputi had touched them several times, asked them to expose themselves, requested photos and engaged in sexual acts with one of the victims.

The Ocala Police Department said he is also charged with indecent touching of minors and possessing child pornography.

Ramputi no longer works for the school district.

A spokesperson from Marion County Public Schools provided the following statement:

Regarding the arrest of Gregory Ramputi, Marion County Public Schools continues cooperating with the Ocala Police Department and its investigation.

Ramputi started with MCPS in 2014 as a teacher at North Marion Middle School. He transferred to Vanguard High School in 2015 and became a student services manager there in 2021. He has no letters of reprimand or discipline during his time with MCPS.

Mr. Ramputi no longer works for Marion County Public Schools.

See a statement from the Ocala Police Department below:

This is an alarming reminder that even some people in positions of power and trust can be corruptible, and it serves as a strong motivator to remain vigilant and ensure that those with such authority are held accountable for their actions. Making sure students are kept safe is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for this gross misconduct. We commend the students who had the courage to come forward to report this behavior. We ask if anyone else has experienced similar behavior from Mr. Ramputi, please let law enforcement know immediately.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.