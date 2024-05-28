Marion County courts: Plea deal sends Candler man to prison for 20 years

A recap of hearings held at the Marion County Judicial Center the week of May 20-24.

Marvin Nathaniel Hamilton Jr.

Judge: Robert Hodges.

Lawyers: Assistant State Attorney Adam Smith.

Charges: Five counts of false imprisonment and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What happened in court? Hamilton pleaded no contest on May 20 to the charges in a negotiated agreement between lawyers. The judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison, with 924 days of credit time served.

Court happenings: Marion County courts: Bail set for principal in alleged abuse case involving student

About the case: The 34-year-old Candler man was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies in late 2021 for holding multiple people, including children, hostages as he blamed one of them for his father's death.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Plea deal in Marion County sends Candler man to prison for 20 years