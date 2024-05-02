Marion County Commission awards $50K in opioid grant funds

May 2—FAIRMONT — Marion County Commissioners gave out the first $50,000 from opioid settlement money it received from the West Virginia First Foundation at this week's meeting on Wednesday.

Commissioners approved applications submitted by Compassion Central, Center of Hope and North Marion High School's Talking About the Consumption of Substances program.

"This money is important to send out to the Center of Hope and even the schools because it is used for training about drug abuse and anything with opioids," Commissioner Linda Longstreth said during the meeting. "That's why it was sent to us. It's going to be used wisely and sent out to treatment centers and places like Center of Hope where they have training programs to educate people on the drug problem and help them get off drugs."

Center of Hope and Compassion Central each received $20,000. North Marion High T.A.C.O.S. received $10,000. Center of Hope and Compassion Central are both located in Fairmont.

The county received roughly $717,000 in opioid funds from the West Virginia First Foundation, which is overseeing the funds the state acquired through various opioid-related lawsuits.

Commission President Ernie VanGilder expressed his belief that education and prevention at an early age is the best way to address substance abuse. He also supports distributing opioid money to faith-based organizations, calling them a stronghold of the community.

"If you look at what they do for the community and the programs they implement without any funding," VanGilder said, "I feel we're almost obligated to include them in the equation of solving the problems we have with this opioid addiction."

Center of Hope, which is run by the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, stated in its application it has separate bank accounts for church business and Center business. The church firewalled the accounts from each other by placing them at separate banks. Funds between the two don't mix, according to its application.

The county commission implements standards for distributing opioid funds based on the guidelines within the memorandum of understanding adopted by the West Virginia First Foundation.

"We basically have three sets of guidelines, prevention, education — there's three, four or five others — if we can get those three priorities taken care of we consider them eligible at that point," VanGilder said. "We don't have a lot of money."

To be considered, applicants have to fill out a special funding request form, which asks organizations if they are a 501©3 nonprofit, the amount requested, purposes for the funds and if their financial statements are audited by an outside accounting firm. VanGilder indicated the county commission doesn't perform audits themselves of how organizations use the opioid money after receiving it. However, if the organization requests a renewal in a year's time, the commission considers the organization's track record over the past year and determines whether or not they will award more funds based on performance.

It was not made clear how the county commission would review the performance of an organization, however.

Continuing with the theme of substance abuse prevention, Joe Boczeck and Lance Puccio from an organization West Virginia GameChanger also gave a brief presentation. Boczek, the organization's executive director, said it's a comprehensive prevention and education program for K-12. The program provides material based on grade range, from K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Boczek said the goal is to reach children as early as possible and create a culture where kids are encouraged to be sober. The program leverages positive peer influence to accomplish its goal.

The program is already present at North Marion High, as well as Mannington and Blackshere Elementary. Boczek wants to expand it to more schools in Marion County.

It takes roughly $30,000 to run at each school per year, and provides access to coaches from the program as well as prevention and education staff from the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. For the three-year program, the cost comes to $270,000 for the inclusion of all three schools.

"We have to have kids in a mindset where they look and don't want any part of it," Boczek said. "They choose not to have any part of it, they've been educated enough to know what it does to the brain, what it does to the heart, how it can kill. It's a long road to hoe. It's a heck of a fight."

VanGilder indicated that opioid funds would probably go toward the GameChanger program after they apply.

The next county commission meeting is scheduled for May 15.

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com