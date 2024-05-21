Marion County Clerk Bill Burgess faces former, current employees in primary

Bill Burgess, Anna Munson, and Jo Anne Lepley are running for Marion County Clerk in the May 21 election.

This story will be updated at 8 p.m. with the first election results

Marion County Clerk Bill Burgess faces a former employee and and a current employee in the non-partisan race for the four-year position.

Burgess is challenged by Jo Anne Lepley, a current county clerk’s office employee, and former county election worker Anna Munson to retain the position.

If one candidate gets 50.1% of the vote, they win the race. If none of the three candidates have enough votes to reach that threshold, the top two vote-getters advance to November’s general election.

Burgess, formerly a pharmacy manager, has been Marion County Clerk since first being elected in 2005. He has been re-elected five times. He also was on the Salem City Council for eight years.

Munson is a retired ultra sonographer. She worked for the Marion County elections department from 2016 through 2022. She said that if elected she would work to reaffirm the public about their right to vote, include the public in the elections process and offer education programs, such as hosting high school civics classes.

Lepley worked as a city recorder in Bandon for four years and was a town clerk for communities in Maine. She has worked for the Marion County Clerk’s office since 2002 and campaigned on issues such as ensuring the county clerk's office offers the services it advertises, such as issuing passports, being more transparent about the the clerk's schedule and educating and training the elections staff.

Burgess' campaign raised $7,594 and spent $2,318 as of May 10. Lepley's campaign raised $893 and spent $1,075. Munson's campaign raised $12,018 and spent $9,647.

