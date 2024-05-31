Marion County board hearing to help decide fate of Indy club continued to July 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Christian Park residents will have to wait another month to learn the fate of a now-closed southeast side club that was the site of three shootings in the span of a few weeks.

Representatives of Club Paradise, which was located at 5255 English Ave., were originally scheduled to appear at an Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County hearing on May 6 to address the renewal of the club's alcoholic beverage permit. That hearing was continued to June 3 before being continued again to July 1.

According to board member Tyler Graves, an attorney representing the club requested a continuance for July 1, which was granted by Indiana excise officers.

Just a day before the hearing on May 6, a shooting took place in the parking lot of Club Paradise. Four days prior to that, on May 1, the club was the site of another shooting. And less than a month before that shooting, gunfire erupted in the parking lot of Club Paradise on April 10.

During a May 8 Alcohol & Tobacco Commission meeting, the previously granted license extension that the club had been operating under was revoked. The club has not been open since.

The Marion County board is responsible for making recommendations regarding license renewal, which is then passed on to the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission. The commission makes the final decision regarding licensing. People who live near an establishment are welcome to testify at board hearings, Graves said.

Some residents of the area who live in Christian Park have said they are exhausted by the repeated violence, with multiple neighbors hoping for the club's permanent closure.

The Nest camera of Matthew Gallagher, who lives across the street from Club Paradise, captured the shootings on April 10, May 1 and May 5. He has said he wants the club to remain closed.

"I was excited about the June 3 date getting near," Gallagher said. "Internally, that was my end date. While this past month has been calm, I could know for sure this nightmare was over."

But he said he's not discouraged. Gallagher will be at the hearing, eager to hear the local board's recommendation.

"I'll be there no matter what date it is," he said.

IF YOU GO: The Marion County board hearing will be at 9:30 a.m. July 1 at the City County Building, 200 E. Washington St.

Contact Pulliam Fellow Jade Thomas at jathomas@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Club Paradise requests local board hearing continuance for July 1, granted