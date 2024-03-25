Marion City Hall closing most offices on Good Friday; Thursday hours change

Offices at in Marion City Hall will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.

The weekly early closure day for many offices in City Hall will be observed Thursday. Most offices will observe Friday business hours on this day, with notable early closures being Municipal Court and utility billing offices closing at 2 p.m. The Probation Department will close at 3 p.m.

Sanitation crews will collect garbage and recycling Friday. Customers who normally have refuse collected that day are requested to have their collections at curbside by 7 a.m.

Marion Area Transit buses will not be in operation Friday and the Marion Senior Center will be closed. No senior transportation will be available with the exception of dialysis appointments.

Essential services including airport, fire and police will operate as usual.

