Marinette Police Department: Vehicle driving erratically, 58-year-old driver arrested

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Marinette say a 58-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after multiple reports of her driving her vehicle erratically.

According to a release from the Marinette Police Department, the Marinette County Dispatch received a traffic complaint at about 4:40 p.m. for a vehicle driving erratically.

Officers say they located the vehicle, however, in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, there vehicle fled and started a pursuit that was soon after terminated for safety reasons.

Police find Wisconsin woman laying on ground near vehicle, arrested for 7th OWI

Soon after the first encounter with police, a Marinette County Sheriff’s Office Investigator, along with a deputy, located the vehicle in question still driving erratically.

The investigator and deputy attempted a traffic stop which once again led to another pursuit that eventually came to an end at the Kwik Trip on 2103 Hall Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old woman from Menominee Michigan, was then arrested.

No other information about this incident is available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.